Russian State TV Commentator Calls for Nuclear Strikes on Washington and London if Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant is Damaged

A panelist on Russian state TV said on Monday that Russia should launch nuclear strikes on Washington and London if a Russian-controlled nuclear power plant is damaged.

Appearing on state-controlled Russia-1, Yuri Kot said:

We all understand very well that they’re generating a fictional reality, yeah? And then there’s the real reality, yeah, which we’re dealing with think it would make sense to address directly Ukraine and the countries supporting it, for example Britain and America first and foremost, and say to them, ‘If, G-d forbid, the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is damaged and a disaster happens, two missiles will instantly land in your decision-making centers, one in Washington and the other in London. Nuclear ones! And that’s it!

However, it is Russia that has threatened to blow up the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.

“As you know, we have mined all the important facilities of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. And we’re not hiding it from the enemy. We warned them. The enemy knows that the station will be either Russian or no one’s,” said Russian Maj. Gen. Valerii Vasyliev. “We are prepared for the consequences of this step. And you, the liberating soldiers, must understand that we have no other choice. And if the toughest order comes, we must fulfil it with honor!”

Russia has been in charge of the power plant since March.

Watch above, via Russia-1.

