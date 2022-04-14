Russian State TV Pundit Goes Ballistic After Warship Sinks in Black Sea: ‘We Should Bomb Kyiv!’

A pundit on Russian television reacted furiously to the sinking of a Russian warship in the Black Sea.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian officials said the country’s forces hit the Moskva (“Moscow”), a Russian Navy cruiser in the Black Sea. As the Russians towed the heavily damaged ship toward port, it sank, per Russian officials.

The ship’s crew was famously told, “Go fuck yourselves” by members of a Ukrainian garrison on Snake Island in February.

“We’re talking about the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet,” noted a television presenter speaking Russian in a clip flagged by Julia Davis of The Daily Beast.

One member of the panel was particularly upset about the development.

Kyiv sank ‘Moscow’ and the Russians are furious. In response to the sinking of the warship ‘Moskva,’ state TV pundits and hosts propose bombing Kyiv, destroying Ukraine’s railways and making it impossible for any world leaders to visit in the future. pic.twitter.com/OekII2fbPe — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) April 15, 2022

“Even the fact there is an attack against our territory is casus belli, an absolute cause for war,” he said, sounding as angry as an old man trying to send back soup in a deli. “For real, no fooling around without any, what’s it called? What are we waging right now?”

The presenter replied with the Kremlin’s name of its war on Ukraine. “Russia’s special military operation,” she responded.

“The special military operation has ended,” he thundered. “It ended last night when our Motherland was attacked!”

She asked, “Do you mean the flagship Moscow? When you’re talking about war, you mean total mobilization?”

“Stop!” he said. “I didn’t want to talk about the warship because there were different stories, but you brought it up. The warship Moscow is an absolute cause for war, one hundred percent. It’s our flagman. There’s nothing to think about. There has to be a response, but what kind? We need to come up with it.

The presenter stated that Russia’s operation “has already turned into what can easily be called World War III” and noted the weaponry flowing into Ukraine via NATO countries, including the United States.

“I mean, world leaders need to be warned,” she said, noting that several of them have visited Ukraine during the war.

“We should bomb Kyiv!” he replied. “Then they won’t come. That’s what needs to be done. This should never happen, what we are seeing on the screen right now. We have one way of responding. Bomb them once and that’s it.”

Watch above via the Kremlin.

