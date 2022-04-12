Russian TV Expert Tells Morning Joe Kremlin-Backed TV is Trying to Tap Into Tucker Carlson’s Audience

Daily Beast columnist Julia Davis remarked on Tuesday that Russian TV propaganda is trying to tap into the audience of Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Davis published a piece on Monday about the Russian state media apparatus and its goals amid Russia failing to meet its goals in invading Ukraine.

Appearing on Morning Joe, Davis said:

The focus of this new propaganda is, again, to sow discourse in our politics and certainly [former President Donald] Trump is helping that to happen, and they want Trumpworld to know that they’re on their side. Their again is Tucker Carlson that is promoting the same agenda. They’re essentially trying to tap in not only into Trump and his potential presidential run, but his entire base and the entire audience of Fox News that is following Tucker Carlson. So they have a very large agenda. Putin sees lack of unity as the biggest weakness and this is what he’s trying to impose upon our country as to divide us to the maximum extent. In my report I’m quoting them and it sounds like they are speaking and reading directly out of the Mueller report when they’re talking about exploiting any divisions and widening any cracks in our society.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com