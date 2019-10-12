CNN’s S.E. Cupp wondered on her Saturday show if Shepard Smith’s departure from Fox News will be the start of a greater exodus from the network’s news division.

Smith rocked the media industry on Friday when he suddenly announced his departure from Fox News after 23 years. Cupp spoke to Washington Post’s David Swerdlick and GOP strategist Shermichael Singleton about what this development will mean for the rift between Fox’s news division and opinion division.

After Swerdlick argued that Smith was tired of Fox’s “bootlicking” of President Donald Trump, Cupp remarked that she was “stunned” to watch “anchors of the network mocking and attacking” each other. This was most likely a reference to the televised battle between Smith and opinion host Tucker Carlson shortly before the former’s departure.

“Was that the breaking point?” Cupp asked. “Do you think Fox might reconsider allowing this kind of Hunger Games to play out on television?”

Eventually, Cupp proposed a question for her panel that other Fox News figures might be grappling with now that Smith is gone: “If I’m Bret Baier, Chris Wallace, Shannon Bream…I’m wondering how much longer to stay. Do you think they’re having those thoughts?”

Watch above, via CNN.

