CNN host S.E. Cupp went after 2020 Democrats for largely ignoring President Donald Trump during this week’s primary debate, arguing the overarching goal is to beat Trump.

“It’s a good, if odd reminder, to the Democrats running for president that the goal of this whole thing is to beat Trump, but he didn’t come up a whole lot at the debate,” Cupp said Saturday on S.E. Cupp Unfiltered. “According to FiveThirtyEight, Trump was mentioned a total of 35 times during Thursday’s debate–that’s down from 61 and 72 times on the second debate’s two nights.”

“Yes, this is a Democratic primary, but don’t forget it’s followed by a general election,” she said. “What might be working now to get Twitter likes and make headlines might also make it impossible to win in the general.”

Cupp singled out candidates for attacking Joe Biden’s age, Beto O’Rourke calling to confiscate certain types of guns, Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) attacks on private health insurance companies and Biden delivering a rambling, bizarre answer on racial justice.

“Primaries are for distinguishing yourself from the field and they’re about getting press and making waves. I get all that, but not if they’re at the expense of the real end goal which in this case is to get a Democrat into the White House. It isn’t all that complicated,” Cupp said.

Watch above, via CNN.

