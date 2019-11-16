S.E. Cupp Blasts ‘Rich Pundit Dudes’ Mocking Trump Impeachment Witnesses: ‘Disgraceful’

CNN host S.E. Cupp trashed “three rich pundit dudes” for mocking the testimony of witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry, calling their comments “disgraceful.”

“Here’s the deal: Three public witnesses, one behind closed doors,” Cupp said on S.E. Cupp Unfiltered Saturday. “Each telling the same story. Each with nothing to gain and everything to lose. And yet, two different realities. One side saying this is bad. There are clear abuses of power, indeed impeachable offenses. The other saying none of this matters.”

“I want to get the wording just right from the pundits: ‘a narcissistic diplomat snowflake,’ ‘neurotics,’ and ‘self-important nerds.'”

Although Cupp didn’t identify the “pundits” by name, she was reading off three distinct quotes from conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh and Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity made following the testimonies of Ambs. Bill Taylor and Marie Yovanovitch and State Department official George Kent. A number of other Fox News personalities mocked and insulted the witnesses following their hearings.

“You can decide what the president did wasn’t impeachable, that’s fine–that’s your right. But three rich pundit dudes who have given not a single day to public service trashing four devoted public servants along the way: well that’s just disgraceful,” Cupp said.

Watch above, via CNN.

