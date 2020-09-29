CNN’s S.E. Cupp slammed the Trump campaign for going after Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities ahead of Tuesday night’s big debate, saying it’s “pretty rich” coming from the president in particular.

Brianna Keilar touched on some of the pre-debate attacks from Team Trump, showing clips of Dr. Ronny Jackson and Rudy Giuliani accusing Trump, respectively, of being on drugs and having dementia.

“None of this is based in fact,” Keilar said. “Ronny Jackson himself has shown himself to have dramatic flair, at best, and very un-doctor-like conduct in some of his commentary, right? Fox News correspondents pointed out to Rudy Giuliani, we’re not doctors, but this is out there in the public… It’s not like on Fox News, for instance, viewers are going to get any pushback on that either.”

Cupp added, “It’s really irresponsible, it’s gross, it’s also pretty rich considering, you know, Trump’s, I think, pretty evident mental decline. He has trouble finishing sentences, he has trouble not veering off on tangents, late-night Twitter rants. It’s just a rich line of attack.”

She pointed out that this is a “carbon copy” of what the president did in 2016 in questioning Hillary Clinton’s health (Trump also suggested a drug test for him and Clinton at the time), saying, “Biden needs to take those conspiracy theories and these smears seriously and combat them with transparency, openness, and an availability to the media that we, I think, frankly haven’t seen enough.”

Brian Stelter said the president’s team seems to be setting up excuses for if he has a poor debate, with their pre-debate push about drug tests and earpieces.

“There’s asymmetric lying and there’s asymmetric nastiness. The lies and smears from Trump’s side are so much nastier and disgusting than anything from the Biden campaign,” he added. “The Biden campaign is out there trying to respond to this nuttiness in real time… They have to be transparent about this and know what they’re up against. They’re up against people who are shamelessly lying in front of millions of viewers.”

