CNN’s S.E. Cupp said Wednesday that Trump allies and supporters continuing to defend him as coronavirus spreads throughout his own White House staff are sounding “a little cultish.?

Cupp spoke with Brianna Keilar Wednesday about the president’s own view of masculine ideals, saying he “likes to be judged by these sort of outdated 1950s cartoonish ideas of what masculinity looks like — toughness, his coarsened language, the insults, objectifying women.”

“This is stuff to him and his supporters make him a man. But that very heteronormative evolutionary theory defenition that men are meant to protect and provide, he has failed,” Cupp said, citing coronavirus and how people around him have gotten the virus. “You have to wonder what kind of a man knowingly flouts precautions, knowingly endangers the people he cares about, knowingly endangers people who work with him during a global pandemic.”

Keilar also took note of how Team Trump and some Republicans posted tweets praising the president for essentially fighting back covid after he left Walter Reed.

Cupp brought up the new docuseries The Vow and said she’s seen a lot of similar “cult” tendencies among some Trump supporters:

“It is insane to look at a man who dismissed the severity of this virus, actively flouted precautions to avoid getting it, contracted it, spread it to his friends and family and co-workers, and look at that and see a man who is protecting you. There’s no way around it from the outside. It’s very clear. I think something happens inside to the Matt Gaetzes and the Kelly Loefflers and the Trump addicts that changes their perception. But to our friend Kayleigh McEnany, Trump has not kept you safe. To our colleague Chris Christie, Trump has not kept you safe. To the people in his inner circle who are out there promising us Trump is going to protect us and keep America safe, they sound a little cultish, frankly.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

