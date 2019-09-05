SAD! Mayor Pete Feels Sorry for Trump Over ‘Humiliating’ and ‘Literally Pathetic’ Sharpie Debacle

South Bend Mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said he feels sorry for President Donald Trump because of the “humiliating” and “literally pathetic” episode in which Trump battled facts with a hand-drawn semicircle of Sharpie ink.

On Thursday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, co-host Alisyn Camerota asked Buttigieg for his reaction to the roiling Sharpie-gate scandal, in which someone drew on a hurricane map in order to bolster Trump’s false claim that Alabama was in the path of Hurricane Dorian.

“What is your reaction that?” Camerota asked, to several seconds of silence from Mayor Pete.

“I’m really worried about… I feel sorry for the president,” Buttigieg said, adding “And that is not the way we should feel about the most powerful figure in this country, somebody on whose wisdom and judgment our lives literally depend.”

“I don’t know if he felt it necessary to pull out a Sharpie and change the map, I don’t know if it was one of his aides believed they had to do that in order to protect his ego, no matter how you cut it this is an unbelievably sad state of affairs for our country,” he continued. “If our presidency is not in good shape, then our country is not in good shape, and on one level it’s laughable, on another, it is exactly why we’ve got to do something different.”

Buttigieg went on to say that “this is humiliating. This is an embarrassing moment for our country, and we seem to see a new national embarrassment every day.”

“So when you say you feel sad, you feel sad for the president, or you feel sad for the country, or what?” Camerota asked.

“Both. Both,” Buttigieg replied. “Look, when the presidency has been reduced to this, all of us are diminished, because the presidency is supposed to be something we all look up to, even when we disagree with the president.”

As of Thursday morning, Trump was still defending his false claim.

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

