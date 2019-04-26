Sam Donaldson Blasts Sarah Sanders: She Deserves a ‘Lifetime Achievement Oscar for Lying’

Legendary newsman Sam Donaldson ripped White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Friday, insisting he has never seen anything her lies before in the press briefing room except during the Nixon administration.

Donaldson’s remarks came in response to host Anderson Cooper noting that “true transparency” doesn’t seem to exist in President Donald Trump‘s White House.

“It doesn’t exist because I think he doesn’t want it to exist,” Donaldson replied. “Look, I’ve had the pleasure of working with almost every press secretary beginning with Pierre Salinger of John F. Kennedy’s administration. And except for Ron Ziegler who lied for Richard Nixon I’ve never seen anything like this with Sarah Sanders.”

He then said, even then, Ziegler’s lying was limited to one thing while Sanders is not.

“There’s a difference. Ziegler lied about one thing, the question of whether the president of the United States was covering up the Watergate burglary and all the questions that had to do with that. But if you asked him a question about foreign policy, domestic policy, he would try to say what he thought the facts were and would often be truthful,” Donaldson continued on. “On the other hand, Sarah Sanders simply lies about everything taking a cue from her boss. Not just one thing.”

He added: “I think she’s had an Oscar, a lifetime achievement Oscar for lying. And let’s face it, I don’t know her. I feel a little sorry for her because it’s the boss who does it. She takes the cue from him. Leadership begins at the top. So it’s all the bad things that happen in the administration.”

Then, a little while later he stressed that making up “hundreds” of FBI agents that allegedly were complaining about former FBI director James Comey, “that’s a different kind of lie… Her lies are more than innocuous, they fester and they serve the public’s––not interest, but disinterest in learning the truth.”

