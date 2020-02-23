Veteran journalist Sam Donaldson is backing Michael Bloomberg in 2020, and today he appeared on Fox News to defend that support.

On MediaBuzz Sunday morning, Howard Kurtz brought up the criticisms of Donaldson’s endorsement, the idea that it’s “a misuse of your considerable journalistic credibility and reputation.”

Donaldson argued it’s not as if people will say “yes, if he’s for Bloomberg I’m for Bloomberg” because of his endorsement.

Kurtz questioned whether this will set off a lot of people saying they always knew he was a liberal, going back to the days he shouted questions at Ronald Reagan.

“Do you think that reporters anywhere in Washington — do you think reporters at Fox News have personal opinions?… They will present facts as I think they are facts. I think what kind of a ninny would be in the news business for all those years — and I’m not the brightest bulb, but I’m not really a ninny — and have no idea, ‘I don’t know who I like, I don’t know what I think is the right for the country,’ of course, reporters are just like anyone else, but when you’re a working journalist as you know full well, because you’ve done it, Howard, and still doing it, you try keep your personal opinions out of reporting the facts that you assemble as a reporter.”

Of course, the other reason Kurtz questioned Donaldson about his Bloomberg support was the former mayor’s near-universally-panned performance at last week’s debate.

Donaldson made a prediction that after the next debate, people will say, ‘He’s improved, I now understand what he’s saying and where his heart is.”

“He’s still in the game, very much so,” he added.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

