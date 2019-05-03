Sam Donaldson: Trump is ‘Ignorant About a Lot of Things’ Including Press Freedoms

Legendary newsman Sam Donaldson slammed President Donald Trump for being “ignorant” about many things, including freedom of the press.

Donaldson’s comments came during an interview with Anderson Cooper on Friday night.

“Do you think the president understands the meaning of what free press is?” Cooper asked.

“No, no,” Donaldson replied. “He said later in the same interview as I understand it that it’s actually the opposite of a free press when he is talked about inaccurately.”

Then he said this: “He has not read the First Amendment. He has not read the Constitution. Here’s a man who said if they impeach me I’ll go to the Supreme Court and that will stop it. No, no the Supreme Court has nothing to do with it. He’s ignorant. He’s ignorant about a lot of things.”

Cooper then asked him if he ever sees a chance for the Trump White House to make better efforts to communicate with the press.

“Or is that just not in the DNA of this White House?” he pressed.

Donaldson said it was not.

“No, it’s not in the DNA and it’s not in the strategy,” Donaldson replied. “Demonizing the press and calling us all fake news purveyors is part of the strategy to keep the base inside of him every moment and a base which believes in him every moment and a base that’s going to vote for him every moment in 2020.”

Donaldson’s comments came on Day 53 since the White House not held its last press briefing. Friday also marked World Press Freedom Day.

Watch above, via CNN.

[image via screengrab]

