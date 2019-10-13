Veteran journalist Sam Donaldson joined CNN’s Brian Stelter today to talk about the Trump impeachment inquiry and the differences between now and the Nixon era.

Donaldson said reporters need to keep calling out the facts and not “be afraid of Fox” and the president’s supporters.

“We can’t do anything for them except continue to do the job of the press,” he added.

At one point, Donaldson predicted that Mitch McConnell will dump Trump if the polling on impeachment changes. “I’m telling you something, if public opinion is strongly for the impeachment and the conviction of President Trump, he will be convicted in the Senate with the Republican help.”

“So you listen to the Trump rallies, you think this is not representative of all of America. And you think it’s important for us to see that,” Stelter remarked.

Donaldson said of Trump’s rallies, “All the things he says, all the vicious, mean things he says, they love it. There are these people in this country, they’re good Americans otherwise. They’ll probably give you the shirt off their back, they’ll help you if you need, but they have this fixation. They want to return this country to the white Christian country that they believe it should be again. They don’t want the diversity, and they follow him for this, but they’re not the country. We are a diverse people, we are good and strong because of that, and we’re going to come back to that, I assure you.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

