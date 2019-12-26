While opining on the true meaning of Christmas, TBS Full Frontal host Samantha Bee joked on her holiday special that Jesus “loves” her but “hates Fox News.”

“You know in a lot of Christmas specials, this would be the time when I would learn the true meaning of Christmas but I already know it,” Bee said during the special that aired Wednesday night. “Here it is: at Christmas we celebrate the birth of a man whose message was one of radical kindness. A man who said whatever you do for the least of these, you do for me. If you’re not doing your best to show compassion for the poor, the weak, the sick and yes, the immigrants than you are doing Christmas wrong.”

“I don’t care what the hell is on your Starbucks cup,” she added. “Anyway, Jesus loves me and he hates Fox News. Bye!”

Bee spent a notable amount of airtime in 2019 going after the network, saying in the spring that, “Fox News is such an extension of the Trump administration that the president is closer to Sean Hannity than to almost any of his staff.”

“Fox’s bias isn’t a big secret. But under Trump, Fox has grown from a simple old-fashioned propaganda factory into a new kind of television that’s arguably as powerful as the president it created,” she continued during a March Full Frontal segment. “But at least Trump is term limited. We’ll be living under Fox’s influence as long as there’s a supply of fresh teenage blood to keep Rupert Murdoch undead.”

Watch above, via TBS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]