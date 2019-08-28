As Puerto Rico braces for another serious storm, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz spoke to MSNBC this afternoon about the preparation and again responded to President Donald Trump.

“I am cautiously optimistic about the ability of FEMA now to do their job. They’re on the ground, they’re reaching out. They seem to have much more equipment than they have before. They have 3.7 million liters of water,” she told Ali Velshi

As she expressed optimism about their preparedness, Cruz said, “e honestly have no time to be tweeting incompetence of the President of the United States who continues to, rather than do what he’s supposed to do, continues to get in the way with his divisive and aggressive comments towards the people of Puerto Rico. You know if you can’t say anything nice, I would ask that he say nothing at all and that he let the people on the ground to do what he needs to do to save lives. This is not about him, this is not about politics.”

Velshi brought up Trump’s tweets this morning blasting both her and “corrupt” Puerto Rico and whether they would “stand in the way of Puerto Rico getting federal response they need.”

She said they should keep “calling him out on his lies, saying they can’t “pin all of the inefficiencies” on Trump, saying, “He thinks this is about him, this is not about him, this is about people’s lives.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

