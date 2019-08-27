San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz hit back at Donald Trump for complaining about Puerto Rico’s disaster relief spending on Tuesday, as she accused “this racist man” of being complicit in the deaths of 3,000 Puerto Ricans due to the president’s inability “to do his job.”

Cruz, who was citing a study by George Washington University’s Milken Institute on Hurricane Maria’s overall death toll, made the comments during an interview on CNN — hours after Trump tweeted, “Wow! Yet another big storm heading to Puerto Rico. Will it ever end? Congress approved 92 Billion Dollars for Puerto Rico last year, an all time record of its kind for ‘anywhere.'”

The mayor of Puerto Rico’s largest city issued a response to the president while discussing tropical storm Dorian, which could hit the U.S. territory as soon as Wednesday night.

“We say to the president of the United States, will his lie end — will that ever end? Will his racism and vindictive behavior towards the people of Puerto Rico ever end?” said Cruz. “This is not how a president behaves, this is not how a human behaves in the face of adversity.”

She went on to say that Trump “continues to express lies because the truth really does not suit him,” since Congress has only allocated $42 billion in aid — $14 billion of which has actually made it Puerto Rico, per the Washington Post — rather than the $92 billon in funding that the president falsely claimed the territory took in.

“We are not going to be concerned by his behavior, his lack of understanding,” continued Cruz. “3,000 Puerto Ricans did not open their eyes this morning because this racist man did not have it within him to do his job, so get out of the way President Trump and let the people that can do the job get the job done.”

According to data compiled by the Milken Institute, in the six months that followed Hurricane Maria, 2,975 excess deaths were caused by a lack of adequate resources, like water, food, electricity, and shelter, and the island’s general inability to recover quickly enough after the disaster.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com