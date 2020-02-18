Bernie Sanders campaign senior adviser Jeff Weaver went on a tear against Michael Bloomberg today and said he’s not the answer to beating Donald Trump.

He spoke with Wolf Blitzer about a number of resurfaced Bloomberg comments that have gotten play over the past week, saying, “When we get on the stage this week people are going to be shocked to find out what Mike Bloomberg is really trying to sell them.”

“Just to point out some of the positions that you just spelled out, he said that years ago, and some of them he has already apologized for. You don’t necessarily believe that he really believes all of those things, do you?” Blitzer asked.

“Candidates can evolve on an issue or two or have a different way of looking at something over time,” Weaver said, “but a candidate who is completely remaking himself so that virtually every position he’s had he’s now repudiating — folks got to worry about what they’re being sold.”

“The answer to Trump’s right-wing reactionary politics is not a hostile corporate takeover of the Democratic party or the White House,” he added.

Blitzer asked about Team Bloomberg blasting the nasty attacks Sanders supporters have engaged in online. Weaver pointed to comments of Sanders’ disavowing such attacks and said, “[Bloomberg] would much rather talk about a few people online who are offensive than talking about his own record.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

