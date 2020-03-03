President Donald Trump has been weighing in quite a bit on the 2020 Democratic primary race, including saying it looks like the party is going to screw over Bernie Sanders again.

They are staging a coup against Bernie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2020

Chuck Todd spoke with Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir about Trump’s “constant attempts to troll” Democrats in a way that tries to “create division” in the party.

Shakir agreed that it’s “trolling” and added, “He’s saying, ‘Oh, they’re going to steal it away from Bernie Sanders.’ You think he gives a damn about Bernie Sanders? No, all he’s doing is trying to divide Democratic voters against one another and obviously as we saw in the last election he’s trying to pry away some of those voters to his own side, but he’s a con man, he’s a con artist, this is what he does.”

“He’s an entertainment president,” he added. “Instead of focusing on the coronavirus, he’s here trolling the Democratic party as often as we can.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

