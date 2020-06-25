CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta called out the United States’ response to the coronavirus pandemic, claiming, “We’ve got a patient bleeding out in front of us, we know what to do, and we are not doing it,” Thursday.

“I’ve been getting up at 4:30 in the morning every day for five months. I go to bed at 11:30 every night. All I do is read and immerse myself in this virus,” said Gupta on CNN’s New Day. “I talk to people all over the world trying to figure out what’s going on and I cannot believe that we are in the predicament that we are in right now.”

“With all that we have known, with all of the bells that have been sounded, the alarms that have been made across the world, I cannot believe we’re in the position that we’re in in right now. We’re the greatest country on Earth. We should have been able to figure this out early,” he declared. “We should’ve been able to test, and now we’re still having arguments about whether or not we should put these band-aids on the problem, such as masks — effective band-aids, but still band-aids on this problem, and we’re still not even sure that we want to do that.”

Gupta argued, “We’ve got a patient bleeding out in front of us, we know what to do, and we are not doing it, and it is… yeah, it’s frustrating for sure.”

Watch above via CNN.

