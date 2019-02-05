Santorum on Trump’s SOTU Speech: ‘Probably the Worst Delivered Speech I’ve Heard’ From Him

Former senator Rick Santorum usually takes President Donald Trump‘s side, but Tuesday night on CNN, he said he wasn’t impressed with the State of the Union address.

Santorum was on CNN’s panel to give his first reactions to the address, and he surprised Jennifer Granholm when he told her he agreed with how she condemned Trump’s speech as “divisive” and “low-energy.”

“This was probably the worst delivered speech I’ve heard Donald Trump give. He ran over his lines, he didn’t deliver his punch lines, he would deliver a line and go to the next issue, and I don’t think he even realized he was moving on to the next issue. Someone didn’t do a good job of breaking his speech so he knew what to do. That was the problem.”

Santorum went on to say that Trump’s speech didn’t offer a whole lot in the way of specific policy proposals for the rest of the year.

Watch above, via CNN.

— —

>> Follow Ken Meyer (@KenMeyer91) on Twitter

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com