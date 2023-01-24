Sarah Huckabee Sanders Praises White House Press Corps for Holding Jean-Pierre’s ‘Feet to the Fire’ But Brags It’s ‘Nothing’ Compared to Her Time

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) told Fox News she’s happy seeing the White House press corps holding Karine Jean-Pierre’s “feet to the fire.”

Speaking with Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade on Tuesday, Sanders discussed the current White House press secretary’s handling of news that multiple batches of classified documents were found in the possession of President Joe Biden. While Sanders had a heated relationship with the press at times, she praised reporters for pressing Jean-Pierre on a topic she’s claimed multiple times she can not say too much on.

“It’s important that reporters other than Peter Doocy are finally starting to hold her feet to the fire and finally starting to ask hard questions and not giving a free pass. I’ve actually been happy about the way that the White House press corps has finally started to push for real answers from this White House,” Sanders said.

The former White House press secretary under Donald Trump claimed, however, that Jean-Pierre’s struggles are “nothing” compared to the questions she dealt with from the press.

“The way that they have been treated over the last couple of years is nothing compared to the intensity and the criticism that we had during the Trump administration. But I’m glad to see that they’re at least starting to ask hard questions,” she said.

Kilmeade floated the theory at one point that perhaps Jean-Pierre is being kept in the “dark” on the classified documents probe and that is the reason she can’t offer many answers.

Sanders contrasted herself with Jean-Pierre more by declaring she had a “great story to tell,” while the current press secretary does not.

“I wish we could get some answers, but frankly, she has a terrible story to tell,” Sanders said. “The difference is when I was in the Trump administration, we had a great story to tell. The economy was booming. Our country was safer. Our border was more secure. Things that were positive were happening. She doesn’t have any of those things to talk about, and that makes her job infinitely harder.”

