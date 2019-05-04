White House press secretary Sarah Sanders responded to President Donald Trump joking she was fired by heaping praise on POTUS and her job during an interview on Fox News.

Last week during a rally that happened at the same time as the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Trump quipped that Sanders was getting too popular.

“I am jealous. Sarah, you’re fired!” Trump said.

Speaking about that moment with Fox News host Jesse Watters on Saturday, Sanders said Trump was “just kidding.”

“I’m taking a step back but thankfully, the president has a great sense of humor and was just kidding,” Sanders said. “And when I showed up on Monday, I still had a place here at the White House.”

Then piling on the presidential praise, she added: ” I couldn’t be happier. I love working for the president. I’m really proud… he’s got a great story to tell and I’m glad to be a little part of it.”

Watters also asked her if she was looking forward to the next press briefing.

“Look, we take questions from the press every single day,” she said giving no indication when the next press briefing may be.

She added that she spoke to the press yesterday and was glad to do that “anywhere, anytime.”

Watch above, via Fox News

