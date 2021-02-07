Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” mocked MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s new Absolute Proof movie, which he promoted as a “documentary” but failed to provide any proof of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

SNL host Colin Jost was the one to crack the joke about Lindell’s film flop on Saturday night.

“MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell released a three-hour movie which he claims will 100% show China and other countries stole the election from Donald Trump,” said Jost. “Even worse, Lindell plays the part of Xi Jinping.”

Watch above, via NBC.

