Saturday Night Live spoofed MyPillow founder Mike Lindell on Saturday night’s “Weekend Update,” mocking his claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Beck Bennett played the role of Lindell, and entered the Weekend Update set holding a MyPillow and wearing a cross around his neck — just like Lindell appears in his ubiquitous TV ads — ready to field questions from interviewer Colin Jost.

Asked about lies he’s spread that incited the rioters to storm the Capitol on January 6th, Lindell replied, “Well, hold on there, Buck-o. I didn’t inspire no insurrection, nobody! I’m just a normal American ex-crack addict turned pillow CEO and adviser to a former president.”

Jost then asked Bennett about Dominion Voting Systems’ legal threats stemming from the pillow empire CEO’s baseless claims. “Dude, Dominion is threatening to sue you, and now Kohl’s and Bed, Bath & Beyond, they’re pulling MyPillow from the stores. Doesn’t that bother you?”

Bennett’s Lindell shrugged off the legal threats before pulling out Lindell’s autobiography.

“Not at all, Colin. Because you can always buy my book,” he said.

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]