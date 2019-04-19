Savannah Guthrie Applauds Media for Mueller Report Coverage: ‘I Can’t Imagine’ We’ll Do Anything Harder

NBC’s Savannah Guthrie praised her fellow journalists and members of the press for handling Thursday’s release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s massive report.

The redacted version of Mueller’s tome is 448 pages long and many in the media were scrambling to digest it, to then report on it in a short amount of time.

“I can’t imagine that we’ll ever do anything harder than that,” Guthrie said. “I remember watching as a viewer — I was in law school at the time actually— Bush v. Gore and I remember seeing Pete Williams out in front of the court having to read a Supreme Court decision live and I thought, ‘That has got to be as hard as it possibly could be.'”

“This was harder,” Guthrie said, “because the sheer volume, obviously the substance of the report is incredibility complicated. It, you know, it just descended on us with a literal thud on our desk…I’m even just the sheer physicality of having to be like, ‘Ok, let me put this big hunking thing down.'”

“But yes, it was hard,” she added.

