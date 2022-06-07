Save Our Allies Founder Discusses Rescuing Fox News’ Benjamin Hall from Ukraine

Save Our Allies founder and former UFC Fighter Tim Kennedy discussed on Fox News on Tuesday his group rescuing Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall to safety.

Hall was wounded in Ukraine in March while covering the Russian invasion.

Appearing on Fox & Friends, Kennedy criticized the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan as “problematic.”

“You know, we had thousands of Americans that were stuck there and tens of thousands of allies, men and women that I served with over there as translators, part of Special Operations, and they were stuck. You know, they’re going to be executed by the Taliban,” he said. “So, a group, Save our Allies, came together or initially to rescue one man, Aziz, and then a group of Christian orphans, and then the small group of women entrepreneurs.”

Kennedy called his group rescuing Hall “a repeat of that.”

He continued:

You know, Ukraine — Russia invades, you know, like ugh, Russia, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin that guy, I cannot stand him. But, they’re — you know — they’re in a bad place and one of your correspondents Benji, while trying to do the best thing that a journalist can do is report from the front lines, what it’s really like on the ground, because people need to know what it’s like in Ukraine, you know, he gets horrifically wounded. And the team on the grounds, one of our operators from Save our Allies is an absolute hero. Got him out and, I mean, this is like stuff of movies and books, how to get that — how to get Benji out. And it’s just his most beautiful heroic story of selflessness.

Watch above, via Fox News.

