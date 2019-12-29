House Minority Whip Steve Scalise said on Fox News Sunday today Democrats are “the party of impeachment” because of their “obsession” to take down President Donald Trump.

Mike Emanuel — filling in for Chris Wallace — asked about the state of the impeachment process now that Speaker Nancy Pelosi is holding the articles from the Senate.

“Maybe she’s trying to carry out her own quid pro quo by acting as if she’s got some kind of role in the Senate trial,” Scalise said. “They had a weak case. I think she knows they had a weak case. There was no evidence and no crime committed and yet they still wanted to impeach the president to appease their radical base. That’s what this was about from the beginning.”

He said Democrats aren’t accomplishing anything for Americans “because they’ve become the party of impeachment—they have this obsession, it seems like, with carrying out this political vendetta that they have against the president instead of working with him to get things done.”

Regarding Pelosi specifically, Scalise said, “She could run for the Senate if she wants to be a senator, but the House has a role, the Senate has a role.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

