Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci kept up his televised mutiny against President Donald Trump Tuesday, claiming the president’s frenzied tweets about Hurricane Dorian prove his “mental decline.”

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota asked Scaramucci for his thoughts about Trump pushing innacurate information about the storm, as well as his statement that he has never heard of a category 5 hurricane before. The Mooch has repeatedly questioned the president’s stability lately, and he called Trump’s latest antics “emblematic of what’s going on in terms of the mental decline.”

“I’m not a psychologist so I’m not going to clinically evaluate him, but just as a person, looking at it as a voter, you’re saying ‘okay, the guy is obviously in mental decline.’ What I find sad and troubling about the whole thing is there’s a group of people around him that are supposedly loyal to him and like him that they’re not addressing it, they’re not evaluating him…The guy is obviously in mental decline.”

Scaramucci continued by charging through Camerota’s pushback to slam the president’s “full-blown meltdown” and his extensive tweetstorm from the last few days. After speaking about how Republicans “have a responsibility to the nation to get [Trump] evaluated,” Scaramucci also spoke of how the president “can’t admit that he’s wrong,” as well as the “element of sadness” to how Trump speaks about hurricanes in contradicting terms.

“If you’re a family member, they should be sad to you, honestly,” Scaramucci said. “If they’re not sad to you, then what is exactly going on? Is the power that important where you have to hold power that closely despite the fact that you know that there’s a dematerialization going on at the time that you’re observing something like that?”

Scaramucci finished his point on Trump’s recent conduct by saying the president “doesn’t really feel a lot of compassion for anybody,” and voters are growing more and more tired of it.

Watch above, via CNN.

