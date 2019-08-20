Anthony Scaramucci continued his media blitz against President Donald Trump on MSNBC today, telling Stephanie Ruhle and Ali Velshi he’s “Trump-fatigued” but not “Trump-deranged.”

Scaramucci called Trump an “unhinged bully” and said the GOP’s in the grip of “McCarthy fever,” repeating what he’s said previously about Republicans being too scared to speak out against the president.

He’s been talking about finding a different Republican to top the 2020 ticket, and he elaborated on what exactly he’s looking for:

“I’m calling on 2024 candidates to think about the future because you can’t whistle past the graveyard of President Trump’s incompetence and his style, you can’t whistle past that. So you can’t stand there on the platform in 2024 and say, ‘Oh, I knew he was crazy but I was afraid of a presidential tweet, so I didn’t speak my mind.’ You see what I’m saying? I’m hoping that one or two of them will be Ronald Reagan, will step in like he did in ’76 and primary this guy so we can right size and reengineer the party. Unfortunately the party’s become a little bit of a personality cult and he is trying to silence everybody in the party.”

Ruhle brought up how the RNC and chair Ronna McDaniel are blasting him now, noting that Scaramucci used to support a lot of Republicans.

McDaniel and the RNC have been blasting Scaramucci as an opportunity, noting his past praise of Trump:

Anthony Scaramucci has ZERO credibility. He’s a disgruntled employee attacking @realDonaldTrump for his own personal gain. The media shouldn’t even give him airtime. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 19, 2019

“There is a tremendous amount of pressure on [Mcdaniel] obviously because she has the bully-in-chief doing all these crazy things,’ Scaramucci responded. “The poor woman had to drop her maiden name Romney from her name.”

Ruhle asked, “Legally she had to?”

Scaramucci said, “I don’t know. Look at her Twitter feed.”

A 2018 profile on McDaniel took note of her dropping her maiden name:

Ms. McDaniel has tried to leave little doubt about where her loyalty lies. She even stopped using her full name — Ronna Romney McDaniel — professionally after the president joked with her and her husband about dropping her given surname. “You know the job you’re signing up for,” she said in an interview one recent morning at a diner near her home, referring obliquely to the fact that committee leaders typically have to toe the president’s line when their party holds the White House.

Scaramucci continued, “Just tremendous pressure on her. I feel bad for her, actually. I’m not criticizing her, I’m just asking her the open, intellectual question about whether or not that’s the right thing to do for the party. 2024 is going to be right around the corner. He continues on this trajectory of full-blown crazy, he’ll crash and burn.”

