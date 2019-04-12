Scaramucci Tells Fox & Friends Audience They Look ‘Less Drunk’ Than White House Reporters

Anthony Scaramucci took a swing at the White House press corps on Friday during his appearance on Fox & Friends in front of a live studio audience.

When the 10-day White House communications director received applause as joined his hosts on the curvy couch, Fox News host Steve Doocy asked if this reminded him at all of fielding questions from the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room.

“Yes,” the Mooch answered. “They look a little less drunk than the White House press corp, but they look very friendly.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

[H/t Bobby Lewis]

