Frequent Trump-critic and former Trump-insider Anthony Scaramucci told CNN that he doesn’t know if Trump is lying about saying he would meet Iran with no preconditions or if he forgot he said it.

“When he comes out and denies that he says he would be willing to meet with preconditions, how do we take that?” CNN anchor John Berman asked Scaramucci on New Day Monday morning.

“Either he’s a pathological liar or he doesn’t realize he said no preconditions. Now he actually believes what he’s saying. So that’s the worse of the two. It’s one or the other. Both are very bad,” Scaramucci said.

Berman also noted that Trump now arguing he didn’t say he would meet with Iran with “no conditions” went against previous statements this week by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, both of whom said Trump would meet with the Iranian president with “no conditions” or “no preconditions.”

“The real difficulty now is Secretary Mnuchin is a competent guy. So is Secretary Pompeo. But you’re on the Trump merry-go-round, somedays you’re meeting without conditions–some days you’re meeting with conditions. And they are jockeying trying to figure out where he is at any given moment.”

Watch above, via CNN.

