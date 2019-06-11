Joe Scarborough went after Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao on Tuesday, citing a recent report on her actions as the latest example of swampiness from President Donald Trump’s administration.

The takedown came as Morning Joe discussed a Politico report saying Chao used her office to help her husband, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, expedite several projects he was interested in for political reasons. To this end, the report states that Chao directed staff to fast track $78 million in federal grants toward McConnell’s favored transportation and infrastructure projects.

As his colleagues dissected the news, Scarborough wondered how conservative media and talk radio hosts would feel if Democrats were reportedly engaged in this kind of conduct.

“This, in any other age, would be seen as corruption at the highest level,” Scarborough said.

New York Times reporter Nicholas Confessore followed up by noting that Politico’s piece comes amid separate reporting suggesting that Chao’s policies have had a negative impact on American shipping, but have been beneficial for her family’s shipping company. From there, Scarborough said “the hypocrisy is breathtaking” even as he argued that the report on Chao is a reflection of the Trump Administration at large.

“This is, without a doubt, the swampiest of swampy administrations in modern American history,” Scarborough said.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com