Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough harshly criticized Mike Pompeo Monday morning the day after the Secretary of State called “ridiculous” a question asked by Fox News’ Chris Wallace about President Donald Trump’s “walking back” his previous comments on being open to accepting foreign intelligence on a political rival.

After airing the clip in which Wallace reminded his subject that “dating back to George Washington, it’s been said that foreign interference in our election is unacceptable,” Pompeo tersely offered “President Trump believes that, too. I have nothing more to add.”

A vexed Scarborough reacted “Who is Mike Pompeo to say that Chris Wallace asks a ridiculous question when he’s just stating the truth? What a joke. And what a disgrace for Mike Pompeo to be given all the opportunities he’s been given in life, to get the degrees, to be able to go to the best schools in the world and to use that ability, to use his talents, to use his background to make a fool of himself and lie for the president of the United States and excuse the president of the United States saying that, yes, there’s nothing wrong with accepting information from foreign hostile powers. That’s what the secretary just said.”

As the segment progressed, Scarbrough then offered the following insight on Sec Pompeo, saying “From several sources, not just one source, the Secretary of State is a combination of arrogance and ambition that would have him setting his sights on something far higher than the Senate seat from Kansas. He thinks he could be president of the United States and who could blame him looking at who he works for and how who he works for operates.”

He then quoted former VP candidate Lloyd Bentsen, saying “I know Donald Trump, Donald Trump was a friend of mine and Mike Pompeo, you’re no Donald Trump. Seriously, if you think you can do what Donald Trump can do, that’s a joke.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

