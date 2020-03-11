Joe Scarborough praised the foresight of President Donald Trump’s political operation on the Wednesday morning following the decisive primary victories by former Vice President Joe Biden on what some have called “Super Tuesday II.”

Objectively, Biden has had a good a political run over the past two weeks or so as anyone can imagine, and is now the absolute favorite to win the Democratic Presidential nomination.

“Let’s just stop for a second and realize how good Donald Trump’s political operation is,” the Morning Joe co-host opened, adding “because they saw something in the numbers six months ago about Joe Biden in states like Michigan that freaked them out.”

“In fact, they were so freaked out by what they saw if Joe Biden won the Democratic primary that the president actually risked getting impeached to stop Joe Biden in his tracks,” Scarborough said. “In fact, he was so freaked out by Joe Biden running against him in the general election campaign, that he did get himself impeached.”

Scarborough continued to note how the Trump campaign is “freaking out and attacking [Biden] every day.”

“They’re actually attacking Joe Biden for occasionally slurring his words and having his speech jumbled up. You talk about the pot calling the kettle black. But they’re desperate.”

“Donald Trump’s campaign knew something that the rest of us didn’t know six months ago, and that is that Joe Biden is kryptonite to Donald Trump.”

