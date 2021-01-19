Joe Scarborough gave a monologue on Morning Joe about how Donald Trump’s presidency exemplifies the threat that political demagoguery poses to American democracy.

On Tuesday’s Morning Joe, Scarborough noted the recent study which found that online disinformation fell by 73 percent ever since Trump was banned from Facebook and Twitter. He argued that Trump actually represents a bigger danger to the country, and “the question is will Facebook continue to propagate cult leaders on the right, and I’m sure they’ll come on the left too.”

“The danger to the republic is the people on the right, people on the left, those in the center, people who believe in nothing have seen how easy it is to break into American democracy and actually put it at risk,” Scarborough said. “If Donald Trump weren’t so stupid, he actually could have pulled this off, right?…So it is up to you. It is up to me, it is up to Facebook, it is up to Twitter, it is up to all of us to make sure this never happens again.”

Scarborough went on by snarking at critics and saying he was “GUILTY” of giving Trump a platform back in 2015, when he often appeared on Morning Joe. This led into Scarborough’s point that “a lot of people carried” Trump’s lies, which ended up with nearly 400,000 Americans dying of the coronavirus under the president’s watch.

After dissecting Trump’s various pandemic lies, Scarborough stressed that the most important thing is “don’t think that was a one-time event.”

“And don’t think this is about somebody on the far right wing, okay? Because Donald Trump’s not far right wing. He doesn’t give a damn about ideology. That’s what we have to be looking for in the future,” Scarborough said. He then spoke directly to Trump’s evangelical supporters and reminded them that Bible teaches people to beware of false prophets.

“Stop reading QAnon sites and start reading the gospel of Jesus Christ, and we will be all right,” Scarborough concluded.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

