Scarborough Goes to Bat for Biden After Mika’s Viral Rant About Bad Age Optics: He’s Doing ‘GREAT— Even if He Has Trouble Riding a Bike’

Though he insisted that he was not “cheering” for a political side, Joe Scarborough listed all the examples of why he felt President Joe Biden is doing a “great job,” even if he sometimes has “trouble riding a bike.” That last line appeared to be a clear jape directed towards his co-host and wife, Mika Brzezinski, whose critique of Biden’s support staff went viral Wednesday.

The context of the Morning Joe segment? Recent Consumer Price Index numbers showed significant cooling of inflation — down from a 9% high a year ago to 3%. New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay noted how Biden is doing a good job but is perhaps not getting his message out. Biden “needs to be out there every day, you know, talking about what he’s going to do to help people who are not yet feeling” that things are improving.

“Joe Biden needs to make very clear what he plans to do to make sure that everyday Americans are actually feeling these gains that we’re seeing in the economic charts and data,” Gay concluded, which led Brzezinski to add, “They’ve got a year to work on, that there is that disconnect for a lot of people.”

“At some point, though, substance matters,” Scarborough jumped in before listing what he saw as all of Biden’s accomplishments. “Jobless rates, historic lows. Over the past year, the dollar has been at generational highs, childhood poverty at record lows, and teenage pregnancy at record lows if you want to talk about social issues as well. You look at, again, unemployment for black Americans, record lows, as we said before this year. Unemployment for black men lower than unemployment for white men.”

After explaining why he dismisses the challenges of China as an economic threat, the Morning Joe host explained why he was bullish on the Biden Administration, saying, “I’ve got to say, Joe Biden, whether you’re talking about economics, whether you’re talking about NATO, whatever, he’s doing a great job. Sometimes he has trouble riding a bike, but Chris Sale does as well.”

Biden famously fell off a bicycle last summer, which was not an iconic visual moment for the pro-Biden set. For readers unfamiliar with Red Sox pitchers, Sale is a player who also suffered a biking accident last summer.

Scarborough’s joke was directed toward his wife’s comments from Wednesday which went viral after she criticized Biden’s staffers for not looking after the 80-year-old president.

“Let’s not get started on that. It’s called basic stage management,” Brzezinski replied to reference in the goodwill it was intended, adding, “But in terms of domestic policy and what is happening on the world stage, Democrats have a lot to brag on for this president.”

