Scarborough: Justin Amash’s Criticism Is What’s Been Missing Throughout Entire Trump Era

Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough offered significant praise to Rep. Justin Amash Wednesday morning after the Michigan Republican representative hosted a town hall and explained his position in pursuing impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump after twice reading the Mueller Report.

Amash was the first Republican member of Congress to call out Trump’s alleged obstruction of justice charges, putting his own principles of acceptable behavior for the highest office and has repeatedly cited Trump’s actions explained in Volume II of the Mueller Report as evidence to pursue impeachment.

Scarborough praised Amash’s town hall, saying “You hold town hall meetings and explain to them. When you explain it to them, a remarkable thing happens. They listen. Those that were undecided support you, and those who were hostile to you either become undecided or they will say afterward, hey, you know, I disagreed with what you just said, but I really want to thank you for coming out and talking to me.”

He then added “that’s what’s been missing. What we just saw there is what’s been missing throughout the entire Trump era. It’s what we asked Paul Ryan to do before he gave his Endorsement to Donald Trump.”

Supporters of Trump have dismissed Amash’s Trump critiques as a craven ploy for attention in advance of a possible run as a Libertarian candidate for president.

