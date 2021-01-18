Joe Scarborough mocked Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for continuing to defend Donald Trump in the fallout of the insurrectionist mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol with the president’s incitement.

Morning Joe kicked off the new week by airing footage of Graham from 2016, back when he used to say that Trump would be an “absolute disaster for the Republican Party” if they got behind him.

Graham has been a staunch ally of Trump’s since those days, so the show juxtaposed that clip with his latest remarks that impeaching Trump for inciting insurrection “will be disastrous for this country and our party” if the GOP goes along with it.

“So in 2016, Senator Graham said electing Donald Trump would destroy the Republican Party,” scoffed Mika Brzezinski. “Now he says convicting him would do the same.”

Scarborough picked things up from there by noting that Graham rebuked the attempt to block Congress’ 2020 election certification weeks ago, just after the attack on the Capitol. He then mocked Graham for going back to Trump’s side after more of the president’s supporters accosted him at an airport.

After Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress’s lives were on the line, Lindsey said ‘I’m off this. I’m done with this. I’m done with Donald Trump.’ And then a couple idiots chased him through the airport. He switches position. A couple idiots chase me through the airport, it’s not going to be my problem. It’s going to be theirs. I’m surprised that Lindsey is so weak that a couple people yell at him, and he jumps on a plane with the president the next day. It is sad and pathetic and just weak. A very, very weak man.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

