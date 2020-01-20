Joe Scarborough made fun of President Donald Trump for resorting to Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz for his legal defense in his upcoming Senate impeachment trial.

As Scarborough reacted to Trump’s defense team on Monday, he took note of the old footage showing Dershowitz making the opposite argument he’s making today: that it is possible to impeach a president who “corrupts the office” and abuses public trust. However, the Morning Joe host was particularly interested in the fact that Trump hired Dershowitz and Starr despite the lingering controversy both lawyers have from working for Jeffrey Epstein.

“Let’s talk about the selection of a legal team, and talk about a president who has such trouble finding legal representation that he actually got the legal team that helped put together the plea deal and helped represent Jeffrey Epstein,” Scarborough said. “I can’t imagine another president at any time having to select a team that would be associated with a pedophile who according to recent reports trafficked in young girls as young as 11-year- old.”

MSNBC legal analyst Benjamin Wittes followed up by saying Dershowitz and Starr carry a lot of “baggage” against their own legal arguments. He also pointed out “this is a legal team that was chosen not for its legal acumen…It’s a group composed in order to make a statement, and the statement is one of unswerving loyalty in public to the president, no matter how awful the circumstances.”

Watch above, via CNN

