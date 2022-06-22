Scarborough Rips Ron Johnson’s ‘Preposterous’ Defense Over Fake Elector Texts: Everyone ‘Knows He’s Lying’

Joe Scarborough bashed Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) over his attempts to explain away his office’s unearthed texts showing their involvement in the fake electors scheme advanced by Donald Trump.

Morning Joe spoke on Wednesday about the January 6 Committee’s revelation of text messages where Johnson’s chief of staff tried to arrange for the senator to deliver fake electors to former Vice President Mike Pence. Johnson tried to dodge questions about this from reporters by pretending to be on the phone, but he proceeded to blame interns for the development while claiming “there’s no conspiracy here.”

Scarborough turned to panelist John Heilemann and remarked “The conspiracy here is so widespread. And the thought that a chief of staff would pass along an alternate slate of electors that a member didn’t know about is beyond preposterous.”

Heilemann proceeded to break down Johnson’s defense before turning back to Scarborough and asking for his opinion — as a former Republican congressman — on its plausibility.

Scarborough’s answer:

I think it goes without saying that nobody that ever worked with me would have ever done that on a single vote, certainly would have never passed anything to anybody in leadership, in the House leadership or the Senate leadership, without passing it by me first. It doesn’t work that way…Ron Johnson knows that. By the way, you bring up a great point here. I know that’s a lie because I served as one of 435 in the little House, but in the House of Lords, this definitely never happens, right? And it certainly wouldn’t happen with somebody that’s been in office for as long as Ron Johnson’s been in office. It will never happen that way, so everybody on the Hill, including other Republicans, knows he’s lying.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com