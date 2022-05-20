Scarborough Says Media Should Highlight Trump Candidates Losing, Not Winning

MSNBC Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough called on the media on Friday to skew their coverage toward losses than wins of candidates backed by former President Donald Trump.

Scarborough’s take comes as numerous Trump-backed candidates lost in primaries on Tuesday. This included Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), Idaho Lt. Gov Janice McGeachin. In the May 10 primary, Trump’s candidate for Nebraska governor, Charles Herbster, lost.

In the GOP Senate race in Pennsylvania, Trump-endorsed TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz is still in a dead heat with businessman David McCormack.

However, numerous Trump-backed candidates have won including Doug Mastriano in the GOP primary for Pennsylvania governor – an endorsement Trump made the Saturday before Tuesday’s primary.

“Every time a Trump candidate wins, I think the media makes such a huge deal about it,” said Scarborough. “He picked a crazy governor, gubernatorial candidate, in Pennsylvania, that was on his way to winning anyway, which is why Trump jumped on the bandwagon there.”

Scarborough noted Trump jumping ship on candidates he’s backed such as Rep. Mo Brooks for Senate in Alabama – an endorsement Trump has rescinded – and former Sen. David Perdue in the gubernatorial race in Georgia that will be held on Tuesday.

Scarborough remarked that “two-thirds of Republicans in Pennsylvania voted against Donald Trump.”

“So, again, I’m not saying Donald Trump doesn’t have sway in the Republican Party, but I’ll tell you what, it’s nothing like it was in 2020, and I think the media needs to focus more on those massive losses instead of having the headlines about that his endorsement really means something significant,” he said. “Because I’m not so sure it does this year.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

