Scarborough Starts ‘Office Pool’ on Identity of Trump’s Jan. 6 Witness Intimidator, Playfully Scolds Mika for Floating Meadows and Kushner’s Names

The hosts of Morning Joe are starting an “office pool” on the identity of the Donald Trump ally contacting January 6 Committee witnesses, and it may be someone who used to contact guests of the show.

On Wednesday, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski discussed Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) claiming this week that someone close to Trump has been contacting witnesses of the congressional committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot and pressuring them to remain loyal to the former president. Critics have said this could equate to witness intimidation.

“How mobby,” Scarborough said after playing Cheney’s comments.

Brzezinski floated the idea that it could be Trump’s son in law Jared Kushner or former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, which Scarborough immediately dismissed and then humorously scolded his co-host and wife for not keeping things “confidential.”

“Okay, so when I say confidential, that means we don’t say the names on the air!” he said, then disagreeing with both guesses.

Scarborough later told Brzezinski, “It’ll be just between us. Use your inside voice.”

The host and Willie Geist both appeared to agree on the same person, though neither divulged their name the way Brzezinski threw out her suggestions.

“I know who you’re talking about Joe, I won’t say it, but I think it may be coming from a hotel in town around that time,” Geist said.

Scarborough revealed someone close to Trump used to contact Republican guests after appearing on the show and would scold them for not being loyal enough to the former president.

“There’s somebody connected that would always call Republican senators after they came on our show and they’d say, ‘the president’s very unhappy. The president thought you were loyal. The president’s very unhappy that you’ve come on this show,’ so that was at a very small level — there was one guy who was short of his muscle who let people know who was being loyal and disloyal,” Scarborough said.

Watch above via MSNBC.

