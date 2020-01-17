History will be very unkind to the Republican Senators who are prioritizing the political protection of President Donald Trump over a transparent trial to take away his presidency.

That’s the alliterative essence of what Joe Scarborough said in another scathing harangue Friday morning, mostly targeting Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who is Trump Toady number 1 in the eyes of the Morning Joe co-host.

Following Washington Post’s David Ignatius providing analysis on specific Republican senators that may flip against party and vote for a more transparent impeachment trial, Scarborough went off on general “members of the Senate ” saying that they “are not going to want to be associated for the rest of their lives and in history with Lindsey Graham, a guy who’s so desperate to avoid a primary challenge that he’s completely changed his viewpoints.”

Scarborough then suggested Graham held nefarious motives going into the impeachment trial, saying, “and we all know why he’s done it, and we all know why Lindsey is saying he doesn’t want a fair trial.”

Scarborough then returned to the view of future historians, saying “History is going to treat these politicians very badly, and if you are retiring, you can actually, you have the luxury, or if you’re Mitt Romney, you have the luxury saying I’m going to do what’s right and the American people want to hear the evidence, they want to know what really went down and what John Bolton called this drug deal.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

