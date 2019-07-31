MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough expressed dismay at what some of the Democratic candidates were proposing last night as he hosted Tim Ryan and said the progressives on the stage risk helping reelect Donald Trump.

“You know, I like Bernie and I like Elizabeth, but we’re asked by people at NBC to tell the truth on what we think about things, so I’m going to tell the truth,” Scarborough began.

“That’s never-never-land,” he continued, “saying that Medicare for All is going to be better than a lot of those union contracts and you’re going to get full dental, full comprehensive… no, it’s not. It’s just not. And the Democratic Party really needs to wake up. You can keep talking about that, but run this tape two years from now. Those promises will be broken as much as Donald Trump’s promises are broken.”

He even said it reminded him of the last election when Trump “would just say something and everybody would cheer and applaud.”

“Yes, Twitter, America, that comes from a former Republican congressman, but a former Republican who wants Donald Trump to be beaten every bit as badly as we do,” he added.

When Scarborough spoke with Ryan, the 2020 candidate agreed that “this could be a potential disaster for us.”

At one point, Scarborough again invoked Twitter to say:

“You come into the United States illegally and some people on the debate stage are saying you get health care for life, free health care for life, free education for life. I mean, free everything for life. I’m sorry, some people on Twitter may not like to hear this. That ain’t going to sell in Youngstown, Ohio, that ain’t going to sell in Macomb County, Michigan, and that ain’t going to sell in Wisconsin.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com