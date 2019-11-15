During former U.S. Ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch’s testimony before the House Intelligence Committee on Friday, Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) threatened to “gavel … down” Rep. Jim Jordan (D-CA) after he asked a series of meandering questions suggesting that the witness should understand President Donald Trump’s issues with Ukraine.

“You see why maybe, maybe the president was a little concerned about what went on in Ukraine?” Jordan asked Yovanovitch, who was ousted by Trump from her post in the country in May. “And you couple that with the corruption level that we know exists in Ukraine — you add to that this idea that he’s not a big fan of foreign aid? Why he might be a little concerned about sending the hard-earned tax dollars of the American people to Ukraine?”

“I’m sorry,” Yovanovitch replied after a long pause, “is there a question in there?”

The former diplomat’s response caused a chorus of laughs to breakout among onlookers, but Jordan doubled down — even after Schiff warned that his time had expired — saying, “I’m asking maybe we can kinda’ see why the president was a little concerned … [and had] reluctance to send hard-earned tax dollars to any country, frankly.”

The Ohio lawmaker was then cut off by the committee chairman, who said, “Jordan, I have Indulged you with extra time but my indulgence is wearing out.”

“Our indulgence wore out with you ran a long time ago, Mr. Chairman, I’ll tell you that,” Jordan fired back, which led Sciff to threaten to “gavel you down.”

Yovanovitch was then finally able to get a word in, saying that while she can’t “speak for the president on this,” Jordan’s argument does not constitute a “Ukrainian government strategy to interfere in our election.”

After Jordan barked back that he “didn’t say that,” Yovanovitch elaborated on her point: “So I would just say that U.S. politicians will often criticize policies of foreign counterparts, even perhaps during their elections. You know, this happens in politics, and I think that it doesn’t necessarily constitute interference.”

The back-and-forth concluded after Jordan hit the witness with another leading question, asking if she would “ever write an op-ed critical of a presidential candidate in Ukraine,” but Schiff notified the room that his time had already expired.

Yovanovitch’s testimony marked the second public hearing in the House Democrats’ impeachment investigation into Trump over allegations that he attempted to have Ukraine target one of his domestic political opponents, former Vice President Joe Biden, in exchange for $400 million in U.S. military aid.

Watch above, via CNN.

