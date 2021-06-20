Schiff Calls for Merrick Garland to Conduct ‘Wholesale Review’ of ‘Gross Abuses’ in Trump DOJ

Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) called for Attorney General Merrick Garland to launch a “wholesale review” of the attempts by the Justice Department to subpoena Democrats and members of the press.

Schiff gave a wide-ranging interview to CBS’ John Dickerson on Face The Nation, during which, he was asked about the Trump-era DOJ’s secret attempts to obtain email records from him and others. The House Intelligence Committee chairman said he has spoken to Apple about this, and that he has also spoken to Garland about “going beyond” an investigation from the inspector general.

“I think he really needs to do a wholesale review of all of the politicization of the department over the last four years,” Schiff said. “What happened to our committee, what happened to members of the press, that’s just a subset.”

Schiff continued by saying that the subpoenas from the Trump-era DOJ came amid “direct intervention by the president and the attorney general in specific criminal cases implicating the president.” He pointed to Donald Trump’s involvement in the cases of Roger Stone and Mike Flynn as examples.

“These are gross abuses of the independence of the Justice Department, and we don’t know how far they run,” Schiff said, “and our new attorney general has to find out.”

Watch above, via CBS.

