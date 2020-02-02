House Intel Committee chairman Adam Schiff, one of the House managers in the impeachment trial, defended the House Democrats’ approach to impeachment and how it’s impacted the Senate trial.

He told Margaret Brennan that it’s clear “the House proved its case” and found it “pretty remarkable” to hear some Republicans like Lamar Alexander saying as much.

With acquittal likely, Schiff said, “I still think it’s enormously important that the president was impeached because the country is moving away from its democratic ideals.”‘

“But I’m not letting the senators off the hook,” he added. “We’re still going to go into to the Senate this week and make the case why this president needs to be removed. It will be up to the senators to make that final judgment and the senators will be held accountable for it.”

Brennan pressed Schiff on the criticisms that the House process was flawed and too rushed — including not waiting for certain witness testimonies.

“There’s nothing that I can see that we could have done differently,” Schiff said, “because as the senators have already admitted, we proved our case. We proved our case.”

You can watch above, via CBS.

