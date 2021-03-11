Schumer Calls Cuomo Harassment Allegations ‘Nauseating’ After The View Hosts Ask if Governor Should Resign

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) labeled Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment allegations “very, very troubling,” and the most recent reported account “nauseating” after being pressed on the matter by the hosts of The View.

A sixth woman — an aide to Cuomo — has accused the governor of unwanted touching, according to a Wednesday report by The Times Union of Albany.

The aide reportedly claimed Cuomo “aggressively groped her in a sexually charged manner after she had been summoned to the Executive Mansion late last year.” The Times Union also reported that when she and the governor were alone in his private residence, “he closed the door and allegedly reached under her blouse and began to fondle her.”

The harassment allegations come in addition to reports accusing the governor of drastically undercounting nursing home deaths at the onset of the pandemic — leading to several pushes for Cuomo to resign.

“The Cuomo administration has been accused of concealing the actual number of nursing home Covid deaths that took place during the first surge. Now it’s actually being reported that the administration also ordered group homes for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to accept coronavirus patients and never rescinded the order. Some Democrats are calling on Cuomo to be impeached or resign over this,” The View’s Meghan McCain asked Schumer. “Do you believe he should resign as well?”

Agreeing that what occurred within nursing homes during the pandemic was “horrible,” Schumer said that there must be a thorough investigation to examine Cuomo’s handling of the coronavirus in New York’s institutions.

“We got to find out what went wrong, and then take action so it can never happen again,” he added.

Sunny Hostin then pointed to the sexual harassment allegations Cuomo is facing, noting that while he’s pledged to cooperate with New York Attorney General Letitia James’ independent investigation, he has made no moves to resign.

“There are murmurs that this is somehow — that there are politics being played in the background of this issue,” she added. “Can you address that?”

“First, the allegations of these women are very, very troubling,” said the senator. “The one last night was particularly nauseating. They all must be looked into. I’ve always strongly been against sexual harassment. It cannot, cannot be tolerated and it’s been with us too long, and in too many instances.”

He went on to note that he has called for James to conduct an investigation, labeling her a “strong, smart, and independent woman.”

“I believe she will turn over every stone,” he continued. “She has subpoena power both for documents and for individuals, can subpoena anybody to come before her, and I believe an answer to your question, knowing her, that there will be no outside interference, no political interference. I have a lot of faith in her.”

Watch above, via ABC.

