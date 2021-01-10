Arnold Schwarzenegger reacted to the violent mob of Trump supporters storming the Capitol with a video Sunday that drew a very clear parallel to Kristallnacht.

“I grew up in Austria. I’m very aware of Kristallnacht, or the Night of Broken Glass. It was a night of rampage against the Jews carried out in 1938 by the Nazi equivalent of the Proud Boys,” the former California governor said. “Wednesday was the Day of Broken Glass right here in the United States.”

He got very personal talking about the physical and emotional pain he witnessed from “broken men” when he was growing up who were riddled with guilt “over their participation in the most evil regime in history,” even his own father.

Schwarzenegger said Trump is a failed leader who would “go down in history as the worst president ever” because of his attempts to overturn the results of an election… by misleading people with lies.”

But he also called out Republicans who “enabled his lies and his treachery” and said their “spinelessness” makes them complicit.

At one point he even held up the sword he used from Conan the Barbarian to make a serious point about America’s resolve.

“We need to hold accountable the people that brought us to the unforgivable point,” he added.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]