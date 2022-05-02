The New York Times’ Jonathan Martin told The View on Monday why he isn’t optimistic about President Joe Biden running for re-election in 2024.

Martin and his colleague Alexander Burns’ book, This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future, will be released on Tuesday. Reporting from the book has riled Washington as the authors dropped numerous scoops and revealed new audio tapes from inside Capitol Hill.

“You write about the relationship between the president and the vice president [Kamala Harris], and you speak to some of the tension that exists there, and the vice president has felt disrespected at times,” said cohost Sara Haines, who then asked, “So can you talk about that, and how that all could play out in the backdrop of 2024?”

“Yeah. This is all shaping 2024 because unlike modern and other cases in modern American histories, it’s not clear Biden’s running for re-election in 2024,” said Martin. “We have not had a first-term president in recent years where it was uncertain if he would be a candidate in the next election, and that is the case with Biden. That makes this all the more interesting.”

“He wants to run. He’s told people that we talked to for our book that he plans to run in 2024 for re-election unless there’s a health issue intervening,” said Martin. “A lot of Democrats don’t believe that. They’re convinced he’s not going to run again.”

“Based on what?” asked cohost Joy Behar.

Martin explained:

Based on the fact he’ll be 82 years old in 2024, and that, [they’re] just skeptical … that he’d want to serve a full second term. Which raises the question, well, if not Biden, who? And that’s what shapes the Kamala Harris news here. She’d only been in the senate for a few years and doesn’t have the relationships in Washington that Biden has, and so she was not able to fill the role that Biden did when he was VP on Capitol Hill, and she didn’t have the foreign policy experience either. So, I think her challenge has been sort of finding her niche, and it’s created tensions with the West Wing. We have a scene in the book in which she’s feeling disrespected because she sees staffers in the West Wing when she walks into the room who are not standing for her, and they always stand for President Biden when he walks into the room and she had her chief of staff telephone somebody in the West Wing and say, she’s noticed this. Please tell the staff, when the VP walks into the room, they are to stand.

Watch above, via ABC.

